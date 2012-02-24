Bioplastic Stamp

Ryan Ford

stamp nature bio plastic renewable
Dug up this mark I'd made for a bioplastics competition last year. It would have been printed on the bottom of bioplastics products to denote compostability (hence the number).

Posted on Feb 24, 2012
