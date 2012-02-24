Back into UI design!

So, even though I have worked most of my career as a print designer, two years ago I started working as an interface designer for a local big content website. I left in june last year and was since looking for a nice place to get back to working with interfaces full time. Last week I started in a new job, and this are some button studies I did today...

I still see something wrong in the clicked buttons, if anyone can help me out with this, I'd love it!