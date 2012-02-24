Linda Eliasen

Wisdom

Lots of loving what you do going around these days. This coaster was letter-pressed by Henry + Co for Wisdom 2.0, a conference going on right now in California.

A little bit more can be seen here.

Posted on Feb 24, 2012
