MadeByStudioJQ

Lead generation brochure with Spot UV (2nd Edition)

MadeByStudioJQ
MadeByStudioJQ
Hire Me
  • Save
Lead generation brochure with Spot UV (2nd Edition) spot uv branding brochure business logo vector
Download color palette

Lead generation brochure with Spot UV (2nd Edition)

Had the impossible task of trying to develop a much more vibrant colour than Edition 1, and as they had to sit back to back, I had to make sure the colours didn't clash.

Img 6814 b small
Rebound of
Lead generation brochure with Spot UV
By MadeByStudioJQ
View all tags
Posted on Feb 24, 2012
MadeByStudioJQ
MadeByStudioJQ
Digital Artist Fascinated With Iridescent & Outer Space.
Hire Me

More by MadeByStudioJQ

View profile
    • Like