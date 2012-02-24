Jarno Fabritius

Screenmapper

Jarno Fabritius
Jarno Fabritius
  • Save
Screenmapper tree menu delete clean white ui
Download color palette

Another part of the UIBuilder, a mapping tool for screens. Early concept.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 24, 2012
Jarno Fabritius
Jarno Fabritius

More by Jarno Fabritius

View profile
    • Like