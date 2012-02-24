Mason Yarnell

Analytics App Chart Tooltip UI Elements

Analytics App Chart Tooltip UI Elements web chart blue red ui button dashboard ux dial overlay modal popup interface white arrows soft icon analytics clean texture tooltip
Happy Friday, folks! I'd like to share some UI elements that I'm cooking up for a new product from Mixpanel. Soft and subtle details. Feedback always welcome.

