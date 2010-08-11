Craig Erskine

Jason 3D

Craig Erskine
Craig Erskine
Hire Me
  • Save
Jason 3D fireworks vector sprite white black red blaster master nes video games
Download color palette

A little 3D effect for good measure.

Graphics created with Fireworks CS5.

Ce5e14fc2a61805e69cbfc57fadc619b
Rebound of
Jason
By Craig Erskine
View all tags
Posted on Aug 11, 2010
Craig Erskine
Craig Erskine
Frontend website developer, UI/UX designer...
Hire Me

More by Craig Erskine

View profile
    • Like