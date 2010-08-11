Matthew Reakus

Principium Hd

This is a remake of the popular GUI design named "Principium" by Andrea for the iPhone 4's retina display. The original was created for the 3Gs, and as soon as I began testing I fell in love. He's been extremely busy lately, so I took the theme under my wing and have been recreating the hundreds of elements for the iPhone 4. Let's just pray the GUI will be able to be themed at time of completion.

Posted on Aug 11, 2010
