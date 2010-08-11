Color Changes

📚 Learn Product Design in just 12 weeks with Dribbble. Flexible Learning. Live Mentorship. Hiring Connections. 50% off Early Bird sign up on now. Learn More!
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Introduce yourself to new clients with Pitch
Learn product design in just 12 weeks...
Level up your skills with our interactive workshops…
A marketplace of digital assets…
Icons, Illustrations, Patterns, Textures…
Display, Script, Sans Serif, Serif…
Mock Ups, Social Media, Presentations…
Characters, Objects, Textures…
WordPress, Shopify, Bootstrap, HTML5…
Procreate, Affinity, Photoshop, InDesign…
Earn money doing what you love
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I'm not a fan of the yellow color and thought it may be cool to change up the color scheme a bit to lighten the whole thing up. As is, it feels a bit drab, even though you're using yellow, which is usually meant to brighten things up. Also, I thought bringing some of the environment from the image into the site would be kind of neat. Sort of reinforces the cleanness of the workspace. I imagine you're probably using a stock photo for the office space, but I wanted to at least show you how I would tie it together. Here's a link to the full rebound.