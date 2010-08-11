Your Design Is Wrong

(Inspired by my recent blog entry on the subject: http://cl.ly/1wD9)

Sorry folks, a design can be straight-up wrong. It can be just as wrong in 400x300 pixels as it can be full-size.

If you want good feedback for your design, first make sure you fix all the errors. All the messed up typography, all the alignment issues, all the blurry pixels. Unless you fix the low-hanging fruit you'll never get good, solid, subjective feedback because a designer's eyes will be affixed to your mistakes.

Fix the mistakes, then you'll get good feedback.