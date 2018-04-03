Good for Sale
Beach Towel Mockup

Beach Towel Mockup accessory download mock up psd swimming slippers spa microfiber mockup towel cotton beach bathroom
  1. beach_towel.jpg
  2. 6.jpg
  3. 5.jpg
  4. 4.jpg
  5. 2.jpg
  6. 2-.jpg

Beach Towel Mockup

Price
$7.99
Available on rebrandy.net
Full presentation on rebrandy.net
Full presentation on Creative Market
Download from Gumroad

Product includes:
• 2 psds with square towels (single and stack);
• 3 psds with twisted towels (single and stack);
• psd with towel and slippers;
• 7 displacement maps;
• help files (video tutorials);

Editable elements:
• towel color and design;
• slippers color and design;
• lighting;
• shadows;
• background color and design;

