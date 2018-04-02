Good for Sale
Alexandr Bognat

Candy Bar Mockup

Alexandr Bognat
Alexandr Bognat
Hire Me
  • Save
Candy Bar Mockup download mock up psd snack sweet packaging foil wrapper candy mockup bar chocolate
Candy Bar Mockup download mock up psd snack sweet packaging foil wrapper candy mockup bar chocolate
Candy Bar Mockup download mock up psd snack sweet packaging foil wrapper candy mockup bar chocolate
Candy Bar Mockup download mock up psd snack sweet packaging foil wrapper candy mockup bar chocolate
Candy Bar Mockup download mock up psd snack sweet packaging foil wrapper candy mockup bar chocolate
Candy Bar Mockup download mock up psd snack sweet packaging foil wrapper candy mockup bar chocolate
Download color palette
  1. candy_bar.jpg
  2. 3-.jpg
  3. 6-.jpg
  4. 5-.jpg
  5. 4-.jpg
  6. 2-.jpg

Candy Bar Mockup

Price
$5.99
Buy now
Available on rebrandy.net
Good for sale
Candy Bar Mockup
$5.99
Buy now

Full presentation on rebrandy.net
Full presentation on Creative Market
Download from Gumroad

Product includes:
• psd with candy bar isolated, opened and closed, front and back side view;
• psd with hand holding candy bar, opened and closed;
• each psd contains smart objects for your logo or pattern presentation;
• help files (video tutorials);

Editable elements:
• candy bar color and design;
• background color;

View all tags
Posted on Apr 2, 2018
Alexandr Bognat
Alexandr Bognat
Follow us to get new graphic solutions.
Hire Me

More by Alexandr Bognat

View profile
    • Like