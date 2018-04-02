Good for Sale
Alexandr Bognat

Wafer USB Wallet Card Mockup

Alexandr Bognat
Alexandr Bognat
Wafer USB Wallet Card Mockup download mock up psd memory adapter disk wafer flash drive card usb mockup
Download color palette
  1. wafer_usb_wallet_card_________.jpg
  2. 3-.jpg
  3. 4-.jpg
  4. 6-.jpg
  5. 5-.jpg
  6. 2-.jpg

Price
$7.99
Available on rebrandy.net
Good for sale
Full presentation on rebrandy.net
Full presentation on Creative Market
Download from Gumroad

Product includes:
• 7 psd with 4 different types of card;
• lights and reflex levels control;
• help files (video tutorials);

Editable elements:
• USB card color and design;
• USB stick color and design;
• 4 different settings of lighting;
• shadow settings;
• backgroung color and design;

Posted on Apr 2, 2018
    • Like