Wafer USB Wallet Card Mockup

• Full presentation on rebrandy.net

• Full presentation on Creative Market

• Download from Gumroad

Product includes:

• 7 psd with 4 different types of card;

• lights and reflex levels control;

• help files (video tutorials);

Editable elements:

• USB card color and design;

• USB stick color and design;

• 4 different settings of lighting;

• shadow settings;

• backgroung color and design;