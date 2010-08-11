Paul Stanton

Evolution

Evolution
I chose to merge the low-fi sketches with the hi-fi mockups to show how the UI evolved from rough ideas into a more polished concept.

Storyboarding the UI
Posted on Aug 11, 2010
