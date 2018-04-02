Let’s start the game!

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hey Dribbble!
We’re a small design team at PandaDoc, a SaaS company in the field of business document automation, founded in Belarus and backed in San Francisco, CA. Our clients, such as Konica Minolta, Chase, and TomTom, created over 5 095 970 documents in 2017 on our platform.
We are completely happy to join Dribbble community to share our product and marketing design.
Привет!
На связи дизайн команда PandaDoc. PandaDoc — SaaS компания, которая занимается автоматизацией оборота бизнес документов. Мы начали свой путь в Минске и открыли офис в Сан-Франциско. Наши клиенты, такие как: Konica Minolta, Chase и TomTom — создали в 2017 более 5 095 970 документов на нашей платформе.
Мы счастливы присоединиться к комьюнити, чтобы начать показывать наш дизайн в продукте и маркетинге.