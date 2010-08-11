Michael Flarup

The Dunk Playoffs!

dunk dribbble win
We're giving away copies of Dunk! Join the game! All you need to do is:

(a) Rebound this image
You shot needs to include the word "Dunk", other than that it's free play.

(b) And then link to...
The dunk website over at
http://dunkapp.com in your description.

Who wins and what do i win?
The 5-10 shots (depending on how many participating players) with the most ♥ Likes will get a copy of Dunk (promocodes). One of the shots of our choosing will get free Robocat Stickers shipped straight to their door.

The playoffs starts now and ends Monday the 23rd of August

Let's see what you got!

Posted on Aug 11, 2010
Iconist, ui and game designer from 🇩🇰

