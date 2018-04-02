Ryan Foose

Cangrejo Fantasmas de Chesapeake (Bowie) MiLB

Cangrejo Fantasmas de Chesapeake (Bowie) MiLB logo sports milb chesapeake maryland baseball crabs ghost
  1. cheaspeakedribbble.jpg
  2. bowie1.jpg

The sand-colored Ghost Crab with a distinct pair of white claws truly stands out day and night. Keeping with Minor League Baseball’s fun-centric personality, we literally added a ghost sheet costume over the crab to further illustrate this unique identity.

Full Cangrejo Fantasmas Details: http://bit.ly/2uICvnM
Full Copa Details: http://atmilb.com/2pqJtIY

Posted on Apr 2, 2018
