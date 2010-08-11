Paul Stanton

Tweaking the icons

Paul Stanton
Paul Stanton
  • Save
Tweaking the icons coursefinder ui iphone icons mobile
Download color palette

Reworked the icons to move away from the default iPhone icons, still not reworked the glossy bar, mainly because it fits in well with the main corporate identity of the University so well.

This is a photograph of the printed storyboard which is being handed round my colleagues for feedback.

C976db953b55362b1f9f7ef4243b0747
Rebound of
Storyboarding the UI
By Paul Stanton
View all tags
Posted on Aug 11, 2010
Paul Stanton
Paul Stanton

More by Paul Stanton

View profile
    • Like