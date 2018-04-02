Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Cryptobank Stats

Cryptobank Stats vector product design icon type flat web app ui branding ux
Happy Monday Dribbblers!

Here's another rebound shot focuses on its stats for the CryptoBank project that was shared before.

Let me know your views by commenting down 👇🏻 here, or Press L to show some 💖

Would you like to be part of our biggest UX Discord community? Join GSIUXD on Discord now. Thank you so much for your 💖

Crypto bank
Rebound of
Crypto Bank
By Abinash Mohanty
Posted on Apr 2, 2018
