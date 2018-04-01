First Shot: Dribble On The Mind

Trending designs to inspire you
Ahoy Dribblers!
This is my very first shot as well as being my sticker design entry for the @Sticker Mule @Dribbble playoff.
Dribble for me (like most designers) is on the mind constantly it helps me become a better designer, it enables me to explore, encourages me to create, forces me to draw and pushes me to imagine. I enjoy it very much.
Hope to join your excellent community soon!