Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Dan Hooper

First Shot: Dribble On The Mind

Dan Hooper
Dan Hooper
Hire Me
  • Save
First Shot: Dribble On The Mind illustrator stickermule debut first shot
Download color palette

Ahoy Dribblers! 

This is my very first shot as well as being my sticker design entry for the @Sticker Mule @Dribbble playoff.

Dribble for me (like most designers) is on the mind constantly it helps me become a better designer, it enables me to explore, encourages me to create, forces me to draw and pushes me to imagine. I enjoy it very much.

Hope to join your excellent community soon!

View all tags
Posted on Apr 1, 2018
Dan Hooper
Dan Hooper
Stickers, logos & labels. Will work for beer 🍺
Hire Me

More by Dan Hooper

View profile
    • Like