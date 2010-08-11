Wil Nichols

Toolbar Icons

Toolbar Icons 32 toolbar icon icons
So, three toolbar icons for the preferences pane of the app I've been working on. All icons have the same content dimensions, same shadow (literally, duplicated/copied/pasted shadow layer), same stroke, etc. I'm in love with these.

In order from left to right, it's Shortcuts, General, and Color Profiles.

Posted on Aug 11, 2010
