Web Apps (Restaurant Dashboard)

Hello Dribbble,
It's a Web App Concept for Restaurant/Offer Finding !
Its Just a Visual Concept of User Dashboard.
Kindly Check Real Pixle
Other Screens are coming soon.
For such kind of freelancing Projects Email: raju.01724@gmail.com
Show your love, do not forget to press "L" button. ;)
Keep me in your prayer !
Thank you.
I am Here: Facebook | Behance | Twitter