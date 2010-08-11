Mark Otto

Redesigned Redesign

Small adjustments to the new Gmail design that move the mail, contacts, and tasks links to the top of the main view's chrome. I think this is a better UI convention that clears up the connection of links and content and streamlines the top header.

Full version available here for those interested.

Posted on Aug 11, 2010
