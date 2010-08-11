Rough Comp of New EP Cover

After many, many, many rough comps, this is direction we're going for the new EP cover. Lots left to do, as everything is pretty much FPO.

Will be:

> tweaking the moon (experimenting with size, primarily)

> remasking the plane using a full-res image

> redrawing the ground

> creating a better type treatment. same face, though.

Plan on posting rebounds as I slog through the refinement of this idea, and anyone's welcome to leave feedback throughout. This is definitely a "what I'm working on" shot, not a "what I've done" shot.