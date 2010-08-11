Joe Dyer

Keynote Kung Fu is the Bomb Diggity

I love OmniGraffle for wireframing but then along came Travis Isaacs and his Keynote Kung Fu Wireframe Toolkit. It is a sheer pleasure to use.

Posted on Aug 11, 2010
