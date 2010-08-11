Brian Everett

Shoreline: Update

halftone print texture paint
I reworked the colors and textures for the water, and I like it a lot better. You are seeing a pretty good portion of a large scale print I am working on, for a proposal next week. Hopefully, you get the idea of what is going on in the bottom left, without me explaining it.

Shoreline
Posted on Aug 11, 2010
