Evil Carnival Balloon

Lenny is the nice balloon you got at the theme park or carnival that kept trying his best to get away.

If he did escape your clutches, because you were distracted by the cotton candy, he laughed and laughed, that evil helium balloon laugh, all the way into the stratosphere.

If by some chance your mom tied him to your wrist he would constantly aggravate your dad by bobbing up and down in the rearview mirror all the way home. His favorite prank was floating into your room while you were sleeping. You would awaken to Lenny floating across the room. Gripped by shear terror that the Bell Witch was back for revenge you would pass out till morning. The next day Lenny was sitting in your floor lifeless. Evil balloons have a short life span.