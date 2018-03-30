Remus | gror

Eagles Logo

Remus | gror
Remus | gror
  • Save
Eagles Logo stripes falcon hawk bird american usa logo eagle star
Download color palette

Logo designed for a USA football team.
For custom projects DM on Instagram.
Follow me on Instagram & Behance.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 30, 2018
Remus | gror
Remus | gror

More by Remus | gror

View profile
    • Like