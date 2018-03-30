Allie

75/100: | ABV |

handlettering us military digital illustration lettering arts america digital drawing procreate vehicle vector usa sketch military illustration icon drawing digital art design campaign art
Colored background part 2: Nicknamed the shredder,

ABV | assault breacher vehicle.

These tracked combat vehicles were especially designed to clear pathways for troops and other vehicles through minefields and along roadside bombs and improvised explosive devices.

Graphic, Web & Motion Designer
