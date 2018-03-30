Policy Monk Invite

Trending designs to inspire you
Happy Friday Dribbbbbbblers!
Sharing one of the shots from our recent MVP project, and the brand name has been changed for the time being. This insurance product will help users to sell multiple insurance policies to their customers at anytime, and anywhere. I'll share the link soon for anyone who wants to download and test.
Let me know your views by commenting down 👇🏻 here, or Press L to show some 💖Also, check attachment for 3x sample.
Would you like to be part of our biggest UX Discord community? Join GSIUXD on Discord now. Thank you so much for your 💖