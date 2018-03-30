Policy Monk Invite

Happy Friday Dribbbbbbblers!

Sharing one of the shots from our recent MVP project, and the brand name has been changed for the time being. This insurance product will help users to sell multiple insurance policies to their customers at anytime, and anywhere. I'll share the link soon for anyone who wants to download and test.

