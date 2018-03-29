Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Allie

74/100: | M1 ABRAMS TANK |

Allie
Allie
Hire Me
  • Save
74/100: | M1 ABRAMS TANK | graphic design us military digital illustration america lettering arts digital drawing procreate vector usa sketch vehicle military illustration icon drawing digital art design campaign art
Download color palette

& on this day I thought to myself, "Hmm, I haven't used any colored backgrounds in any posts... Let's try it!!"

So here you have it, an M1 Abrams Tank (a main battle tank)

Allie
Allie
Graphic, Web & Motion Designer
Hire Me

More by Allie

View profile
    • Like