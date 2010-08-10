Mixtape Cover

Matthew Goddard

I just finished work on a mixtape to be played at a friend's dress boutique fashion show. This is part of the cover.
Here's all of the cover.

And finally, here's the mixtape!

Posted on Aug 10, 2010
