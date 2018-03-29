Loren Montilla

UI — CineMax

Loren Montilla
Loren Montilla
  • Save
UI — CineMax select website design web experience user site ux ui interface cinema programing movie
Download color palette

Conceptual interface

Thanks for watching :)

View all tags
Posted on Mar 29, 2018
Loren Montilla
Loren Montilla

More by Loren Montilla

View profile
    • Like