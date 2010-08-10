Jeff Broderick

Appmakr Alternate Logos

Jeff Broderick
Jeff Broderick
Hire Me
  • Save
Appmakr Alternate Logos appmakr logo icon red blue
Download color palette

Here are some alternate logos I am trying out. Whatcha think?

33d526a0228f64d446b2f49f0cfe8652
Rebound of
AppMakr Logo
By Jeff Broderick
View all tags
Posted on Aug 10, 2010
Jeff Broderick
Jeff Broderick
Your mom's favorite product designer designer.
Hire Me

More by Jeff Broderick

View profile
    • Like