Kenny Barela

Claremont - 1

Kenny Barela
Kenny Barela
  • Save
Claremont - 1 logo
Download color palette

Working on several logo ideas for a client who is initiating a name change. I can't disclose too much about the product but just wanted to share progress to my design peeps.
I will say that it has to do with data mining aggregation—hence the highlighted piece of "data" among the many.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 10, 2010
Kenny Barela
Kenny Barela

More by Kenny Barela

View profile
    • Like