Action Icons (revision 2)

icons icon email play info arrow connect add document notebook
Mostly due to all of the amazing feedback from Dribbble and inspiration from the fine pixel work of Jesse Dodds, I've revised the action icons.

My biggest issue with the previous version was the apparent lack of balance: the book and email icons had large areas of white, making them more prominent than the other icons.

Posted on Aug 10, 2010
