Los Petroleros de Tulsa (MiLB)

Los Petroleros de Tulsa (MiLB) helmet sports logo baseball tulsa oilmen
Design based on Tulsa's 75-foot tall "Golden Driller", the fifth largest statue in the United States.

Full Petroleros Details: http://bit.ly/2uwZLF0
Full Copa Details: http://atmilb.com/2pqJtIY

Posted on Mar 28, 2018
