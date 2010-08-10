JR Tashjian

Simple Nav 2
Thanks for the feedback guys! Here's the updated shot.

I updated the last two links and it definitely feels better and balanced. Thanks for the advice Kevin! I darkened the lighter shade and lightened the darker shade. Makes it softer and not so dramatic of a change from inactive to active.

Rebound of
Simple Nav
Posted on Aug 10, 2010
