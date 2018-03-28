M S Brar

Cocktail App

M S Brar
M S Brar
Hire Me
  • Save
Cocktail App crazy fun neat clean drink bar cocktail
Cocktail App crazy fun neat clean drink bar cocktail
Cocktail App crazy fun neat clean drink bar cocktail
Download color palette
  1. cocktail_app.jpg
  2. real_pixels.jpg
  3. real_shot.jpg

All new exciting interface for the cocktail bar.

Get more updates here:
INSTAGRAM | TWITTER | BEHANCE

For Project Enquiries -
💌 Email: hello@msbrar.com

View all tags
Posted on Mar 28, 2018
M S Brar
M S Brar
⠿Freelancer ⠿Product Designer
Hire Me

More by M S Brar

View profile
    • Like