A Guide to Office Workers

These guides were created to build an understanding of user segmentation data. The goal was to distill this dense research and represent these segments as real people that use Slack today and those who will hopefully use it someday.

The end result was a series of six handbooks that our internal teams can reference to get a better understanding of and build empathy for the wide variety of office workers in the world.

Completed with the partnership of our amazing User Research team and Anna Pickard, copy genius / creative director of voice and tone.