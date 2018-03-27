Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
72/100: | REBS |

72/100: | REBS | digital illustration ipad handlettering us military america design lettering arts art digital drawing procreate digital art vector usa sketch bridge military illustration icon drawing
here's to more vehicles! Sticking with these for a few days since there are so many different ones.

REBS is a rapidly emplaced bridge system. it's a light dry-gap bridge developed by the General Dynamics European Land Systems for the US Army. it was designed to provide tactical bridging capability for highly mobile mechanized infantry forces such as the Stryker brigades of the US Army.

