72/100: | REBS

here's to more vehicles! Sticking with these for a few days since there are so many different ones.
REBS is a rapidly emplaced bridge system. it's a light dry-gap bridge developed by the General Dynamics European Land Systems for the US Army. it was designed to provide tactical bridging capability for highly mobile mechanized infantry forces such as the Stryker brigades of the US Army.