Overtime with Lauren Dickens

Episode 32 features @Lauren Dickens —an amazingly creative designer who specializes in brand identity and art direction. In this episode, @Dan Cederholm and Lauren nerd out over typography, letterpress, process, and merch of all forms. Additionally, Lauren shares how important it is to her to work on personal projects and to have a sense of humor in her work. This episode even gets a little cosmic, so meet Dan and Lauren on the astral plane!