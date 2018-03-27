Overtime with Lauren Dickens

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Episode 32 features @Lauren Dickens —an amazingly creative designer who specializes in brand identity and art direction. In this episode, @Dan Cederholm and Lauren nerd out over typography, letterpress, process, and merch of all forms. Additionally, Lauren shares how important it is to her to work on personal projects and to have a sense of humor in her work. This episode even gets a little cosmic, so meet Dan and Lauren on the astral plane!