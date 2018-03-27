Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Good for Sale
Alexandr Bognat

Beach Slippers Mockup

Alexandr Bognat
Alexandr Bognat
Hire Me
  • Save
Beach Slippers Mockup download mock up psd spa hawaii swimming pool summer footwear shoes beach mockup slippers
Beach Slippers Mockup download mock up psd spa hawaii swimming pool summer footwear shoes beach mockup slippers
Beach Slippers Mockup download mock up psd spa hawaii swimming pool summer footwear shoes beach mockup slippers
Beach Slippers Mockup download mock up psd spa hawaii swimming pool summer footwear shoes beach mockup slippers
Beach Slippers Mockup download mock up psd spa hawaii swimming pool summer footwear shoes beach mockup slippers
Beach Slippers Mockup download mock up psd spa hawaii swimming pool summer footwear shoes beach mockup slippers
Download color palette
  1. beach_slippers.jpg
  2. 5-.jpg
  3. 4-.jpg
  4. 3-.jpg
  5. 6-.jpg
  6. 2-.jpg

Beach Slippers Mockup

Price
$4.99
Buy now
Available on rebrandy.net
Good for sale
Beach Slippers Mockup
$4.99
Buy now

Full presentation on rebrandy.net
Full presentation on Creative Market
Download from Gumroad

Product includes:
• 2 psd items for Adobe Photoshop;
• help files (video tutorials);

Editable elements:
• slipper color and design;
• rubber band color;
• glare levels;
• shadow levels;
• background color and design;

Alexandr Bognat
Alexandr Bognat
Follow us to get new graphic solutions.
Hire Me

More by Alexandr Bognat

View profile
    • Like