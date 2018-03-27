Good for Sale
Alexandr Bognat

Winter Gloves Mockup

Alexandr Bognat
Alexandr Bognat
Hire Me
  • Save
Winter Gloves Mockup download psd mock up accessory hand arm garment textile pair winter mockup gloves
Winter Gloves Mockup download psd mock up accessory hand arm garment textile pair winter mockup gloves
Winter Gloves Mockup download psd mock up accessory hand arm garment textile pair winter mockup gloves
Winter Gloves Mockup download psd mock up accessory hand arm garment textile pair winter mockup gloves
Winter Gloves Mockup download psd mock up accessory hand arm garment textile pair winter mockup gloves
Winter Gloves Mockup download psd mock up accessory hand arm garment textile pair winter mockup gloves
Download color palette
  1. winter_gloves_________.jpg
  2. 2-.jpg
  3. 6-.jpg
  4. 5-.jpg
  5. 4-.jpg
  6. 3-.jpg

Winter Gloves Mockup

Price
$6.99
Buy now
Available on rebrandy.net
Good for sale
Winter Gloves Mockup
$6.99
Buy now

Full presentation on rebrandy.net
Full presentation on Creative Market
Download from Gumroad

Product includes:
• 2 psd items for Adobe Photoshop;
• 2 displacement maps;
• help files (video tutorials);

Editable elements:
• gloves color and design;
• glare levels;
• shadow levels;
• background color and design

View all tags
Posted on Mar 27, 2018
Alexandr Bognat
Alexandr Bognat
Follow us to get new graphic solutions.
Hire Me

More by Alexandr Bognat

View profile
    • Like