Jawa + Screencast

Jawa + Screencast star wars icon
UTINI

I made this quite quickly to be honest, it's not finished yet but I thought I'd post it to see what y'all thought. :)

I did another screencast, I kinda like watching myself work (I'm weird).

Watch it in HD for awesomeness

Critique, likes and feedback are always appreciated :D

Rebound of
Chewbacca + Screencast
Posted on Aug 10, 2010
