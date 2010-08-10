Danny Outlaw

The Outlaw Group Logo v1

Danny Outlaw
Danny Outlaw
  • Save
The Outlaw Group Logo v1 logo hand drawn awesomeness
Download color palette

This is round one of the logo Im working on for the business side of Outlaw Design Blog.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 10, 2010
Danny Outlaw
Danny Outlaw

More by Danny Outlaw

View profile
    • Like