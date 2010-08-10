Craig Erskine

Jason

It's amazing how much "character" they fit into this 8x16 pixel sprite. Sunsoft was an incredible developer and I will always remember Jason.

Graphics created with Fireworks CS5.

Posted on Aug 10, 2010
