Crypto Bank Dashboard

Crypto Bank Dashboard vector flat app 3d sketch ux branding blockchain icon design web ui
Happy Tuesday, and hope you guys are doing great! 😎

Here's another rebound shot from Crypto Bank that aims to exchange cryptocurrencies via digital and decentralised wallet. The dashboard displays its current exchange value. This is my side project by the way. Do let me know if you wanna view more shots on these, or else I will share something different next time 😎

Crypto bank
Rebound of
Crypto Bank
By Abinash Mohanty
Posted on Mar 27, 2018
Product Designer Manager 👋 illustrator, UX Writer & Mentor

