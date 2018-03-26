Good for Sale
Alexandr Bognat

Art Gallery Mockup

Alexandr Bognat
Alexandr Bognat
Hire Me
  • Save
Art Gallery Mockup mock up psd download wall design artwork canvas contemporary art museum gallery mockup
Art Gallery Mockup mock up psd download wall design artwork canvas contemporary art museum gallery mockup
Art Gallery Mockup mock up psd download wall design artwork canvas contemporary art museum gallery mockup
Art Gallery Mockup mock up psd download wall design artwork canvas contemporary art museum gallery mockup
Art Gallery Mockup mock up psd download wall design artwork canvas contemporary art museum gallery mockup
Art Gallery Mockup mock up psd download wall design artwork canvas contemporary art museum gallery mockup
Download color palette
  1. dri.jpg
  2. 3.jpg
  3. 2.jpg
  4. 5.jpg
  5. 4.jpg
  6. 6.jpg

Art Gallery Mockup

Price
$8.99
Buy now
Available on rebrandy.net
Good for sale
Art Gallery Mockup
$8.99
Buy now

Full presentation on rebrandy.net
Full presentation on Creative Market
Download from Gumroad

Product includes:
• psd with empty gallery space;
• psd with gallery space with interior elements;
• 10 background textures;
• help files (video tutorials);

Editable elements:
• canvas design;
• wall design;
• lighting;
• interior elements color;
• person visibility;

Alexandr Bognat
Alexandr Bognat
Follow us to get new graphic solutions.
Hire Me

More by Alexandr Bognat

View profile
    • Like