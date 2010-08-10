Dave Redfern

New Personal Branding

Dave Redfern
Dave Redfern
  • Save
New Personal Branding logo personal branding blue preview
Download color palette

A quick preview of an idea I have had for a while for my new personal branding/logo. Would welcome any comments or suggestions.

Dave.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 10, 2010
Dave Redfern
Dave Redfern

More by Dave Redfern

View profile
    • Like